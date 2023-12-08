Peace-based relations with Azerbaijan would be best option for Armenia: Türkiye’s Erdogan

Peace-based relations with Azerbaijan would be the best option for Armenia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Erdogan slammed France for providing armored vehicles to the southern Caucasus nation of Armenia, calling it a “provocative” move.

Speaking to journalists on his return flight from a visit to Greece, Erdogan said: “This is provocation. France should know they are not doing good to Armenia but doing wrong.”

“The Armenian government must learn from its recent experiences and not fall for these provocations. It would be in Armenia's interest to seize the opportunity for peace and not to fall into the trap set by countries misleading Armenia,” he explained.

“Peace-based relations with Azerbaijan would be the best option for Armenia. Those who put weapons in their hands will leave Armenia alone in difficult times,” Erdogan added.

