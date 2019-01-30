Peace in Karabakh will give a high economic dividend, new study shows

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new study that analyses the economic effect of a full resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in multiple dimensions, including public finances, trade, the energy and water sectors, and financial markets was presented to an audience of diplomats, EU officials and journalists during a policy dialogue held at the European Policy Centre in Brussels, according to Commonspace.eu.

The study, entitled "The economic effect of a resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on Armenia and Azerbaijan", was prepared by the consultancy firm, Berlin Economics, and financed by the European Union.

During the event, which was co-organised by the EPC and LINKS, the Director of Berlin Economics, Dr Ricardo Giucci, presented the main findings of the report, which was followed by a panel discussion.

The proceedings kicked off with opening remarks by the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar who said that the European Union had important core interests in the South Caucasus, which it considered a strategic gateway to Asia and the Middle East. Its multiple layer agenda with the region included security, rule of law, democratic state building, regional co-operation, economic prosperity, energy, environment and sustainable development, and of course the peaceful resolution of conflicts. EUSR Klaar welcomed the report of Berlin Economics and said that despite the fact that it was difficult to delve into the future, it was sometimes useful to do so. He said that the report of Berlin Economics enabled a debate on what a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict can lead to, and what were the economic benefits that one could expect from such a peace process.

Presenting the findings of the report, the Director of Berlin Economics Dr Riccardo Giucci, said that his team had looked at the issue from a purely economic perspective, working on the assumption that the conflict had been resolved completely. In that scenario they tested the impact on four economic sectors: fiscal savings, trade, water and energy and investment. The report found that the main economic benefits of peace for Armenia and Azerbaijan would lie in the public finances; the energy and water sectors; and financial markets and investments.

In public finances, both Armenia and Azerbaijan would strongly benefit from large savings on conflict-related fiscal expenditures. Military expenditures could be reduced by 2% of annual GDP in both countries to a level comparable with other countries at peace. Such large fiscal savings would enable both countries to sharply reduce budget deficits and at the same time substantially increase spending in socially useful areas such as education or health by eliminating present budgetary pressures.

Very substantial "benefits of peace" could in the long run also be gained in the domain of the energy and water sectors. An integrated electricity market is a demanding political, technical and economic project, but would allow significantly cheaper generation of power. This would mainly benefit Armenia, deferring the need for investment into expensive new power plants as the country could import electricity during the dry season. The ability to purchase gas from Azerbaijan, which would require rehabilitation or reconstruction of pipelines, would also benefit Armenia, which would have a better bargaining position with competition on the supplier side, while Azerbaijan would gain a new customer and transit route.

Capital flows to Armenia and Azerbaijan are constrained at present to a large extent due to elevated country risk as a consequence of the ongoing conflict.

In the dimension of trade, benefits of peace exist, but would overall be smaller than might be expected at first.

Dr Giucci said that the research shows that a resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict would yield large economic benefits of peace and would hence be in the economic interest of both countries and their people. Both countries will benefit massively from increased investments. Armenia would in addition very strongly benefit from substantial fiscal savings, also due to reduced needs for expensive investments in power plants. For Azerbaijan, additional budgetary resources can be used to invest in people's skills. The agricultural sector could grow thanks to better access to fresh water, supporting a gradual import substitution in the agro-food sector. In combination, this would contribute to reducing the country's dependency on the oil and gas sector.

The economic benefits of peace hence form a strong argument in favour of finding a permanent solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Dr Gucci said.

News.Az

News.Az