Peace message from Azerbaijani protesters near Shusha: 44 doves released into sky (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan's peaceful protesters released 44 doves into the sky of Shusha on the Khankandi-Lachin road, News.Az reports.

The number 44 symbolizes Azerbaijan's firm position as a victorious state and the historic victory it has achieved.

For the third straight day, environmental activists and representatives of non-governmental organizations from Azerbaijan have been holding protests near Shusha, close to the post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which is temporarily stationed in the area.

The number of protesters is increasing.

The protesters demand that temporary Russian peacekeepers prevent illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources in the region. They also demand that the commander of the peacekeeping contingent, major general Volkov speak to them and listen to their demands.

News.Az