Azerbaijan’s Perspective on Peace in the South Caucasus

By Naghi Ahmadov

“We want to achieve sustainable peace. This is the only way to turn the page of enmity,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated during a press conference in video format for local and foreign media representatives on February 26, 2021. A peace message on the Commemoration Day for the 1992 Khojaly genocide is a clear signal that Azerbaijan genuinely wants peace and promotes it today.

When the question is asked what a sustainable peace can be like, President Aliyev mentioned that it can only be when there is a demonstration of commitment to the trilateral statement signed by the heads of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia to end hostilities on November 10, 2020. He stressed that Armenia must fully implement that statement, and peace will come to the region gradually, in a step-by-step manner. According to the Azerbaijani president, the sustainable peace and security in the region is only possible through collaboration: “Our goal is to restore communications already in a trilateral manner – together with Armenia and Russia, create the Zangazur corridor and remove all transport obstacles. If this happens, then Armenia will also benefit. They will also see the benefits of peace. Another condition for us, a condition for peace is that political circles of Armenia should understand: any attempts at revenge will be severely punished by Azerbaijan.”

President Aliyev emphasized that he fully shares the position expressed by the President of the Russian Federation that he hoped he would no longer hear the phrase “Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.” Azerbaijani president verbalized his hope that when we talk about Nagorno-Karabakh, we will hear only about development, elimination of the consequences of the war and reconciliation of countries that were once hostile to each other.

It should be noted that the armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has remained a major threat to regional peace and stability for decades. The unresolved Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict has been at the heart of Armenia's current problems and lack of prospects for its development. As a result of the conflict, Armenia has been isolated from regional projects. In addition, the conflict has limited the flow of significant foreign investment into the country, as the possibility of a resumption of hostilities in Karabakh made Armenia a risk zone.

Because the endless negotiations reached a dead end, then Azerbaijan had to restore justice itself. By means of effective peace enforcement, Azerbaijan army compelled Armenia to sign the capitulation by which that they had to hand over Azerbaijan’s occupied territories. Along with that, Azerbaijan has implemented the four resolutions of the UN Security Council which condemned the Armenian invasion and occupation of Azerbaijan's territories.

To put it briefly, after signing the trilateral statement, favorable conditions for durable peace which will allow both the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples to live in peace and heal the wounds of war have emerged in the region. However, contributing to the cause of peace and establishing Pax Caucasia – an atmosphere of peace and cooperation can only be achieved through the joint efforts of both sides. Azerbaijan, in her turn, is firmly committed to ensuring the security and peace of the entire South Caucasus region as mentioned above. Nevertheless, the current situation doesn't guarantee a lasting peace. Much needs to be done to stabilize the situation in the region. For that, both sides have to be in favor of unblocking all transport and communication links in the region. Achieving sustainable peace, for its part, will make it possible to implement large-scale regional projects that indirectly promote regional security and stability. It is our hope that by taking the bitter experience of the war into account, the leadership of Armenia in response to Azerbaijani side’s peace message will finally realize new reality and take practical and constructive steps to achieve the long-awaited peace.

Naghi Ahmadov, a leading advisor at the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), special for

News.Az