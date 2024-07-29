Peace plan will be ready by end of November: Ukrainian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that an action plan for achieving peace in Ukraine will be developed by the end of November.

“Patience, support and diplomatic pressure are the three factors for a just end to the war [in Ukriane],” Zelenskyy said in an interview with NHK, a Japanese state TV- and radio-company.He added, “If the US and European nations maintain unity, it will be added pressure, and show Moscow that there is no chance.”Zelenskyy stressed that he cannot respond to calls for a ceasefire while Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory.The president said Kyiv will start detailed discussions with relevant countries on territorial integrity and other issues. He said that he would create an action plan for peace by the end of November.

News.Az