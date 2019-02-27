Peace, stability in Afghanistan ‘important’ for Azerbaijan: envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peace and stability in Afghanistan is important for Azerbaijan, Pakistan and other regional countries as well, said Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizada.

The Azerbaijani diplomat made the remarks during a meeting with Atif Mashal, Afghan President’s Special Representative and Ambassador Extraordinaire to Pakistan.

Ambassador Alizada stressed that Azerbaijan makes always all its best efforts for and supports peace and stability process in Afghanistan.

