Yandex metrika counter

Peace, stability in Afghanistan ‘important’ for Azerbaijan: envoy

  • Politics
  • Share
Peace, stability in Afghanistan ‘important’ for Azerbaijan: envoy

Peace and stability in Afghanistan is important for Azerbaijan, Pakistan and other regional countries as well, said Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizada.

The Azerbaijani diplomat made the remarks during a meeting with Atif Mashal, Afghan President’s Special Representative and Ambassador Extraordinaire to Pakistan.

Ambassador Alizada stressed that Azerbaijan makes always all its best efforts for and supports peace and stability process in Afghanistan.

News.Az 

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      