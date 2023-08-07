Peace talks in Saudi Arabia helped build

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, over the weekend have helped "to consolidate international consensus" on finding a peaceful solution on the Ukraine crisis, China's foreign ministry said on Monday, News.az reports citing Reuters.

China's special envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, "had extensive contact and communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis ... listened to all sides' opinions and proposals, and further consolidated international consensus," the foreign ministry told Reuters in a written statement.

"All parties positively commented on Li Hui's attendance, and fully backed China's positive role in facilitating peace talks," the statement said.

The statement also said China will continue to strengthen dialog based on its 12-point peace proposal, and "accumulate mutual trust," without going into specific details, according to Reuters.

