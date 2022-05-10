Peace talks with Yerevan should be based on five points proposed by Baku: Deputy FM
Peace talks with Yerevan should be conducted on the basis of five points proposed by Baku, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov told journalists on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
“After the meeting in Brussels and the processes preceding it, there is an opinion that the Armenian side agreed to a peace agreement and the beginning of the delimitation process,” Khalafov said.
The deputy minister noted that efforts are being made in this direction.
“Armenia has not yet rejected the five-point proposal,” he added.