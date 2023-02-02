Peaceful protesters ensure free passage of Russian peacekeepers’ vehicles along Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to freely pass through the protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road, News.Az reports.

The peaceful protesters on Thursday road ensured a free passage of twelve supply vehicles and three passenger cars of Russian peacekeepers. The vehicles were moving from Khankendi towards Lachin.

This once again proves that allegations on protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 53rd straight day.

News.Az