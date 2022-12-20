Peaceful protesters hold flash mob on Khankandi-Lachin road (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peaceful protests of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), eco-activists and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been going on for the ninth straight day, News.Az reports.

The peaceful protesters on Tuesday held a flash mob, assembling a mosaic portrait consisting of 884 Rubik’s Cubes. The youth inscribed “Save The Ecology” on the portrait.

The protesters demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands.

News.Az