Peaceful protests on Lachin road enter 6th day with calls for end to illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources

Peaceful protests on Lachin road enter 6th day with calls for end to illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources

Peaceful protests on Lachin road enter 6th day with calls for end to illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the sixth straight day, environmental activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests near Shusha, close to the post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which is temporarily stationed in the area, News.Az reports.

The rally participants demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands.

The protesters also require the border and customs post set-up in the Lachin direction of the border with Armenia, as well as the interdiction of arms smuggling into Azerbaijan.

News.Az