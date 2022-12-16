Peacekeepers' supply vehicles pass freely along Azerbaijan's Lachin road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan passed freely along the Lachin road, News.Az reports.

These vehicles will deliver humanitarian aid to the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh.

This is clear evidence that the Azerbaijani peaceful protesters didn’t block the Lachin road, as the Armenian side is trying to present.

Previously, the Armenian media spread fake news that the Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the Lachin road and didn’t let the supply vehicles through.

For the fifth straight day, environmental activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests near Shusha, close to the post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which is temporarily stationed in the area, News.Az reports.

The protesters demand that temporary Russian peacekeepers prevent illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources in the region.

News.Az