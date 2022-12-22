Peacekeepers' supply vehicles pass unhindered along Lachin-Khankandi road again

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peaceful protests of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), eco-activists and volunteers from Azerbaijan on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, have been going on for the eleventh straight day, News.Az reports.

On Thursday, five more supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers passed unhindered along the Lachin-Khankandi road.

This again demonstrates that the participants of the peaceful protests do not prevent free passage along the road.

The protesters demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands.

News.Az