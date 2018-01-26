Pedestrians may be forced to wear reflectors

Pedestrians may be forced to wear reflectors

It is proposed that pedestrians use special light reflectors to prevent road accidents in Azerbaijan.

The proposal was made by member of committee of youth and sports of Milli Mejlis Shahin Ismaylov at today's session of this committee.

Ismayilov said that last year more than 700 people became victims of road accidents:

"This is quite a significant figure. In some countries, retro-reflectors are forcibly used to prevent road accidents Maybe we should also take this method into service and introduce this issue into the legislation."

