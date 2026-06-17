Pegula beats Siniakova again to reach Berlin quarterfinals

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Jessica Pegula, the No. 3 seed, began her grass-court season with a straight-sets victory over qualifier Katerina Siniakova, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open, News.Az reports, citing WTA.

The win marked Pegula’s sixth victory in seven career meetings against Siniakova, extending her dominance in the matchup to five consecutive wins dating back to 2022.

Pegula’s strong start on grass secured her place in the last eight of the tournament as she continues her campaign in Berlin.

News.Az