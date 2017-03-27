Penalty for abortion outside a hospital up by 5-fold in Azerbaijan

Penalty for abortion outside a hospital up by 5-fold in Azerbaijan

Punishment for abortion outside medical institutions has been toughened in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that according to the Criminal Code, penalty up to 200 AZN or correctional labor for up to six months is considered for abortion outside hospital. Now, the amount is proposed to be increased from 500 AZN to 1000 AZN.

Moreover, a fine for abortion by a person without special medical education has also been increased. Thus, till now, penalty was imposed in the amount of 300 AZN or community service from three hundred and sixty hours to four hundred or correctional labor up to one year. According to the proposal, amount of the penalty increased from 1000 AZN to 1500.

A fine from 2000 AZN to 3000 AZN to be imposed for serious harm to health of a victim through carelessness.

News.Az

