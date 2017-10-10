Penitentiary chief in Armenia detained on bribery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gevorg Mkrtchyan, head of the “Vanadzor” penitentiary in Armenia, was arrested.

Report informs citing the Armenian media that the information has been provided by the press service of prosecutor general's office.

Mkrtchyan is accused of taking bribes from prisoners. According to information, misusing power he has been taking a bribe from detainees regularly.

In addition to Mkrtchyan, chief of operational unit and the bribe giver were also detained.

News.Az

News.Az