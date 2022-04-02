Pentagon allocates $300 million in military aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Department of Defense [DoD] will allocate another $300 million in military aid to Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Through USAI [Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative], DoD will provide up to $300 million in security assistance to bolster Ukraine's capacity to defend itself," the spokesman said in a statement.

In his words, the United States has now committed more than $2.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration (since January 2021).

According to the spokesman, the new US aid package includes laser-guided rocket systems, Switchblade tactical unmanned aerial systems, Puma unmanned aerial systems, counter-unmanned aerial systems, armored vehicles, machine guns, ammunition, night vision devices and communications systems.

The USAI assistance procures capabilities from industry rather than delivering equipment that is drawn down from US military stocks, Kirby said.

"This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine's Armed Forces," the statement says.

News.Az