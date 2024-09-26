Pentagon believes Israeli ground operation in Lebanon 'non imminent'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pentagon stated that an Israeli ground operation in Lebanon does not seem 'imminent.'

"I believe the context was in terms of a ground incursion. So I was saying in that context, it doesn't look like something is imminent. But again, I'd refer you to the Israelis to speak to their own operations," spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said, News.Az reports citing, foreign media The US certainly does not want to see any action taken that could lead to further escalation in the region, she said, adding: "We still believe that there is time and space for diplomacy. We want to see a diplomatic resolution and a solution to prevent an all-out war.”Asked whether the US was supporting Israel's operations in Lebanon, including with intelligence support, she said: "No. No support.""When it comes to Lebanon, the US military has no involvement in Israel's operation," she stressed.Singh confirmed that the US is sending a "small number" of additional US military personnel to augment forces that are already in the region as tensions between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel remain high."I cannot confirm the number...I'm just not going to be able to provide you more specifics," she added.

News.Az