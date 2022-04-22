Pentagon chief holds meeting with Ukrainian premier

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin has met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the Pentagon chief reiterated Washington’s unwavering and enduring support for Kyiv.

“Today, I welcomed with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to the Pentagon. I reiterated our unwavering and enduring support for Ukraine’s Armed Forces as Russian forces launch a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine, including the new $800m aid package announced today,” Austin said on Twitter.

