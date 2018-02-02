Pentagon condemns rocket attacks on Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pentagon on Thursday condemned recent rocket attacks by PYD/PKK terrorists on the Turkish city of Kilis that targeted civilians.

At a news conference along with Pentagon spokesman Dana W. White, Joint Staff Director Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie said he did not have any information on it but condemns any attacks on Turkey, according to Anadolu Agency.

"We are working with Turkey to try to minimize the effect of this threat," he said.

Asked by Anadolu Agency about the Pentagon's promise to retrieve weapons given to the PYD/PKK-led SDF after the liberation of Raqqah, Syria, from Daesh, McKenzie said the supplies will be collected after the conclusion of operations against Daesh.

He claimed, however, operations are still in progress near the Euphrates Valley and the weapons are being used for good purposes by the PYD/PKK-led SDF.

In the latest attack, a rocket fired by PYD/PKK terrorists in Syria hit Kilis on Thursday amid s Turkish-led counterterrorist operation in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region.

Anadolu Agency have reported from the region that a rocket hit an office building in the city center, injuring one civilian was taken to the state hospital as security officers secured the area.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

Since then, the PYD/PKK has targeted civilians in cross-border attacks on Turkish neighborhoods.

The Turkish General Staff said Operation Olive Branch is to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN Charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.

