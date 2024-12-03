Pentagon confirms US military communication line with Russia over Syria developments

Pentagon confirms US military communication line with Russia over Syria developments

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US military has activated a communication channel with Russia in light of recent developments in Syria, Pentagon Spokesman Patrick Ryder confirmed.

"My understanding is that the CJTFOIR [Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve] commander has used the hotline that we have with Russia to ensure that we have open lines of communication given the fact that we do have forces operating in fairly close proximity as it relates geographically to Syria," Ryder said at a news briefing, News.Az reports."I won't go into details about those conversations other than we have that communication mechanism to prevent potential miscalculation," he said."And again, we'll continue to communicate with countries throughout the region as we continue to monitor in this developing situation," the Pentagon spokesman added.

News.Az