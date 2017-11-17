Pentagon mistakenly retweets call for President Trump to resign

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pentagon mistakenly retweeted and quickly deleted a call for President Trump's resignation on Thursday afternoon.

The tweet, posted by Twitter user @proudresister, called for the resignation of a number of high-profile politicians accused of assault, ABC Action News reports.

“The solution is simple… Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It’s a crime as is your hypocrisy.”

@DeptofDefense, the official account of the Pentagon, retweeted the post before deleting it a few moments later.

Dana White, the Department of Defense's press secretary, later tweeted that an authorized operator of the Pentagon's Twitter account "erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense."

News.Az

News.Az