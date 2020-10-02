Pentagon says it is closely monitoring clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Pentagon said Thursday it is closely monitoring the "fluid" situation regarding clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"We have carefully structured all of our assistance to both Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure that it is not in any way associated with the conflict between the two nations," Pentagon spokesman Col. Thomas Campbell told Anadolu Agency.

“The current situation is fluid,” he said.

Pentagon condemns the violence and offered condolences to the families of those killed and injured.

"The United States urges the sides to cease hostilities immediately and work with the Minsk Group co-chairs to return to substantive negotiations as soon as possible," Campbell added.

News.Az