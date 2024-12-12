Pentagon urges 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Austin told Katz that Washington was monitoring developments in Syria and that it backed a peaceful, inclusive political transition, according to the Pentagon. He added that the U.S. would continue its mission to prevent the Islamic State militant group from re-establishing a safe haven in Syria.After a lightning advance, Syrian rebels led by rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani brought an end to more than 50 years of rule by the Assad family. President Bashar al-Assad fled the country during the weekend and the world is watching to see if Syria's new rulers can stabilise the country.Following the collapse of Assad's regime, the Israeli military said its jets conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria and destroyed the bulk of Syria's strategic weapons stockpiles."Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of close consultation between the United States and Israel on events in Syria," the Pentagon said.It added that Austin also discussed with Katz attempts to secure Israeli hostages in Gaza and urged Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave where Israel's military assault has led to accusations of genocide and war crimes that it denies.

