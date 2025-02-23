Yandex metrika counter

Pentagon: Zelensky must sit down at the negotiating table -VIDEO

Pentagon: Zelensky must sit down at the negotiating table -VIDEO
Source: AP

Volodymyr Zelensky must sit down at the negotiating table, and the US hopes that he will do so.

This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

"Zelenskyy has to come to the table [of negotiations], because economic cooperation [with the US] is important for the future of his country. And we hope that he will do it very soon," Hegseth said on Fox News, News.Az informs.


