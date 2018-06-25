People block Yerevan city hall entrance, demand mayor’s resignation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several dozens of people on Monday morning assembled at the entrance to the Yerevan Municipality building, and they demand Mayor Taron Margaryan’s resignation.

The participants in this action have blocked the entrance of the city hall and are not letting anyone enter the building, news.am reports.

They noted that the cause of this action of theirs was the investigative report that was aired on Sunday, and according to which Margaryan had accumulated considerable wealth, despite being solely a state official all his life.

They maintained that the Yerevan Municipality is the respective “crime scene,” and the law enforcement should conduct an investigation.

