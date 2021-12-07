People's Artist of Azerbaijan successfully performs in Latvia (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 5, the National Opera and Ballet Theater of Latvia staged the opera "Nabucco" by the famous composer Giuseppe Verdi. People's Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan Avaz Abdulla (baritone) skillfully performed as King Nabucco, News.Az reports.

The opera was met with great interest and applause by the Latvian audience.

The successful performance of the Azerbaijani opera artist on the renowned opera stage is a valuable contribution to the development of Azerbaijani-Latvian cultural relations.

It should be noted that Avaz Abdulla has been closely cooperating with the Latvian National Opera and Ballet Theater for a long time. He is scheduled to perform again on December 15 at the Opera Theater.





