Pepe price prediction: PEPE to flip SHIB but is DOGE a step too far? It might not be for Remittix (RTX)

The past 30 days have seen PEPE climb more than 37%, sparking renewed optimism in the meme coin sector. As it hovers around $0.000013, the Pepe Price Prediction question shifts from “how high” to “how far.”

Amid this rise, another name is quietly gaining ground. Remittix (RTX) is making serious moves in the payment token world, and its fundamentals suggest it may have a clearer path to growth than both PEPE and DOGE.

PEPE Price Prediction: SHIB Flip Possible, But Resistance Is Real

Despite bullish social sentiment, the latest Pepe Price Prediction reveals a wall of resistance near $0.000013. On-chain data shows nearly 40 trillion PEPE tokens sit at breakeven levels. Many holders may exit when price retests that zone.

This aligns with the In/Out of the Money metric, indicating weaker support below — especially around $0.000011. If bulls fail to absorb that supply, PEPE might retreat to $0.0000085.

Still, traders on X are pointing to a potential inverse head and shoulders pattern, hinting at a breakout move that could push the price as high as $0.000025. Optimists believe that if momentum returns, PEPE could flip SHIB’s market cap within the year.

DOGE News: Technicals Signal Trouble as Outflows Rise

Dogecoin (DOGE) sits near $0.2275 after rejecting key resistance at $0.25. The recent invalidation of a rising wedge has placed DOGE in a defensive position. The 20, 50, and 100 EMAs now act as resistance.

From a technical perspective, the RSI at 38 and widening Bollinger Bands point toward increased volatility. Current support lies near $0.213–$0.220, but a break below could trigger deeper losses.

Adding to the bearish tone, DOGE News from July 29 revealed a $3.47 million net outflow from exchanges — often a precursor to selling pressure. With profit-taking behavior increasing, DOGE’s ability to rebound above $0.235 remains uncertain.

Remittix (RTX) Is Quietly Becoming the Breakout Crypto of 2025

While PEPE and Dogecoin face heavy resistance, Remittix (RTX) is gaining momentum off-chain and on-chain. The token, priced at $0.0876, has already raised over $17.7 million and sold 574 million+ tokens.

Unlike meme coins that rely on community hype, RTX is building a real-world payments network — and it’s working. With its Q3 wallet beta launching September 15, Remittix is drawing in crypto users who want actual utility, not just speculation.

Why Remittix Could Overtake Both DOGE and SHIB

Priced at $0.0876 with 50% token bonus still live

Over 574 million tokens sold, $17.7M+ raised

Q3 wallet beta launching with global payment rails

Ideal for freelancers, remitters, and digital businesses

CertiK-audited and built for long-term real-world use

Don’t Sleep On This Breakout Contender

Meme coin giants like PEPE and SHIB may have already peaked in this cycle, while Dogecoin struggles to reclaim technical footing. But Remittix is carving out a different path — one built on product delivery and global demand.

