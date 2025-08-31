Pepe vs. Shiba Inu: price Targets for 2025 and the viral altcoin expected to outshine both

+ ↺ − 16 px

Retailers have their eyes on the most profitable altcoins, and their search has led them to Pepecoin, Shiba Inu coin and RTX. Meme coins are continually attracting retail capital for huge turnovers and in this cycle, Shiba Inu and Pepe's price trajectory could be the launchpad investors need. Analysts have set price targets for both cryptos and are optimistic market participants can 2-3x their entry positions before the year runs.

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is another crypto lauded by natives within crypto circles. This viral project is forecasted to do at least a 50x, outshining the large-caps and many other projects. In this article, we will review the targets for the Shiba Inu coin and Pepe price before 2026, before discussing the latest developments around Remittix.

Pepe Price Outlook: Key Supports in Focus

Pepe's price trajectory was a spectacle, among memecoins that gave natives joy last month. The asset hit highs in July primarily due to whale activity, but has failed to continue in the green this month. Overall, derivatives volume is thinning, and the declining trajectory of Pepe price means there could be more losses on the table.

Over the past 24 hours, Pepe price has plummeted by an additional 3.85%, extending losses to a 12.34% decline over the past week. For traders, the next key support level sits at $0.00001023. Holding this line could translate to a rebound toward $0.00001140, but slipping below would expose Pepe price to a potential addition of a zero, sliding down to a possible $0.00000900.

Shiba Inu Coin: Consolidation Amid Whale Accumulation

Shiba Inu coin is exchanging hands at a rate of $0.000012227 per token, with a 24-hour trading volume of $193.7M. Akin to Pepe price, the asset is also in the red, down by 3.62% in the last 24 hours and compounding a week-long loss of approximately 8.13%. Despite the red candles, on-chain data shows signs of steady whale accumulation and growing activity on the network.

This suggests retail is quietly positioning for a possible reversal once broader market sentiment stabilizes. A trend reversal like this is expected to continue for a while before cooling off. Analysts support this argument, citing that if volumes hold and retail confidence improves, Shiba Inu coin could retest key resistance levels in the coming months.

Why Remittix Could Outshine Both

Optimism around the Remittix, the new crypto project, is high as the launch date gets closer. Remittix (RTX) has been drawing attention as an alt with the potential to deliver much more gains, even more than that of Shiba Inu coin and Pepe price this cycle. RTX’s 50x market potential is a no-brainer; it stems from its robust utility and other reasons, including:

RTX offers instant global crypto-to-fiat payments, designed for businesses, freelancers and everyday users.

Remittix screams product progress; a beta mobile wallet is set to launch this quarter, backed by a clear, quarterly roadmap focused on execution.

Over $20,4 million raised so far from both retail investors and whales, signaling strong early confidence.

On top of that, Remittix will reveal its more centralized exchange listings once the ongoing ICO crosses the $22M mark, a potential catalyst for wider exposure.

