Period for issuing absentee ballots over parliamentary elections ending in Azerbaijan

The period for issuing absentee ballots to voters by precinct election commissions in connection with the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 in Azerbaijan is nearing end, Trend reports.

In accordance with the Calendar Plan for elections, the absentee ballots should be provided from Jan. 16 through Feb. 6, 2020.

The process of handing over ballots from district election commissions to precinct election commissions is also ending on Feb. 6.

News.Az

