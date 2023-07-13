Perpetrators of war crimes must be punished: Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The perpetrators of the destruction in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands must be punished, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He made the remarks at the "Revival of Aghdam" event, held in the city of Aghdam, News.Az reports.



According to the minister, one of the main goals of Azerbaijani diplomacy for 30 years was to bring to the attention of international organisations, world states, big powers to the policy of aggression, occupation, ethnic cleansing against the country, to prevent its exclusion from the agenda of international organisations, to strengthen its legal basis.

“Today we have our own requirements and realities. We should understand them well and be guided by them in our activities,” he noted.



Besides, Bayramov emphasised the importance of continuing works on the attraction of companies of friendly states to the projects of the revival of Karabakh.

“It is necessary to continue works on obtaining information on the most modern and new technologies applied in the world, their transfer to the profile structures, as well as works on keeping the most serious problem - mine threat - on the agenda of international organisations, exposing the culprits, increasing assistance to Azerbaijan and, finally, attracting the most modern technologies to our country,” he added.

News.Az