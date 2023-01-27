Person who neutralized terrorist attacker on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran identified (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The identity of the person who neutralized the terrorist who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran has been established, News.Az reports.

The person is Vasif Taghiyev.

During the terrorist attack on the embassy, he rushed at the gunman and neutralized him.

Taghiyev is married and has three children.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving his sohand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wound two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

News.Az