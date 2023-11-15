Peruvian Congress adopts statement on Azerbaijan’s Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the initiative of José Enrique Jeri Oré, a member of the Peruvian Congress, the Congress has adopted a statement on the occasion of the third anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory in the Patriotic War, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

The document mentioned that as a result of the victory in the Patriotic War in 2020, Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation and restored its territorial integrity within its international recognized borders in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. “On November 8, "the brotherly people of Azerbaijan celebrates the third anniversary of the Victory Day, which became one of the most glorious pages for them, with great pride," the statement emphasized.

The document also underlined that Azerbaijan had restored international law and justice, as well as the rights of nearly one million IDPs to live in their homes, and to achieve this goal, it is currently focusing all its efforts on demining and reconstruction of the region, as well as establishing lasting peace here.

“We congratulate the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 – the Victory Day, and express our condolences over martyred Azerbaijanis,” the statement added.

News.Az