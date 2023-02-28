Peruvian Congress adopts statement on Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

A statement on the Khojaly genocide has been presented at the Peruvian Congress, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

The ceremony to commemorate victims of the Khojaly massacre victims was attended by members of the Peru-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group, ambassadors accredited in Peru, representatives of universities and local media outlets.

Mehdi Mammadov, an employee of the Azerbaijani embassy, provided information about the Khojaly genocide and the history of Armenian aggression. He said a number of parliaments including the congress of Peru adopted documents recognizing the Khojaly genocide.

Member of the Peru-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group Louis Arturo Alegria Garcia expressed condolence over the Khojaly massacre. He read out the statement on the 31st anniversary of the tragedy adopted by the Congress of Peru. The document contains information about the Khojaly genocide, which claimed the lives of many people.

The event also featured the screening of a documentary on the Khojaly genocide.

News.Az