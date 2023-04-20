Peruvian portal highlights Armenian crimes and vandalism against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official portal of the Federation of Peruvian Journalists has published an article by Vice President of the organization, well-known Peruvian journalist Ricardo Sanchez headlined “Armenia and Azerbaijan can live in peace only after border delimitation”, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

The article widely highlights the crimes and acts of vandalism committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan. The article also draws the readers’ attention to the fact that Armenia continues committing military provocations against Azerbaijan and does not make efforts to achieve the delimitation of borders between the two countries in order to achieve lasting peace.

In particular, the Peruvian journalist strongly condemns the recent attack of the Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan’s border posts, the distribution of videos clearly depicting violence against an unarmed Azerbaijani soldier and the burning of the Azerbaijani flag during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan.

Journalist Sanchez also points out that more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons as a result of the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories were destroyed, and Azerbaijan’s material and cultural heritage was subjected to vandalism. The author says he witnessed all these atrocities during his visit to the liberated Azerbaijani territories in 2021.

The article also notes that landmines planted by Armenia remain a major impediment to the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

In conclusion, the author once again calls on Armenia to abide by the ceasefire, comply with international law and carry out the delimitation of borders.

News.Az