Péter Szijjártó: Hungary interested in participating in SGC project in future

Hungary is interested in participating in the South Gas Corridor project (SCP) in the future, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó said at a meeting with the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov in the framework of the “Russian Energy Week” international forum, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement October 4.

The ministers discussed at the meeting the issues regarding the implementation of the SCP project, the prospects for its expansion and the enhancement of its transmission capacity at the next stage.

Szijjártó noted the importance of holding a dialogue between relevant ministries of the two countries. An exchange of views on areas of cooperation in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and Hungary took place during the conversation.

Parviz Shahbazov also met with the Minister of Energy of Mongolia Tserenpil Davaasuren. Shahbazov expressed gratitude for the fact that Mongolia refused to chair the Energy Charter Conference in 2020 in favor of Azerbaijan.

The prospects for cooperation in geological exploration in the energy sector, particularly in the oil and gas sector between the two countries were discussed, and the possibility of study of Mongolian students at relevant universities in Azerbaijan in the oil and gas specialty was considered at the meeting.

Parviz Shahbazov held a number of meetings in the framework of the "Russian Energy Week" international forum.

News.Az

