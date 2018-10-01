Peter Tase: Dushanbe conversation of Azerbaijani president, Armenian PM contributes to Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tase noted that Azerbaijan has genuinely pursued every option that ensures peace in the region

The recent bilateral conversation between Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Dushanbe is a contribution to the solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Peter Tase, US expert on Global Politics and Transatlantic Relations, an adviser to Global Engineering Deans Council and other prestigious International Institutions told Trend Oct.1.

“Over the next months we will observe the outcomes of these discussions. Discussions at this level are important and vital only when they are followed by concrete actions and results,” he said.

“Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan must use his leadership to improve his country's economy and refrain from using belligerence as a tool of statecraft. Yerevan must respect the international law and become a reliable partner in the Caucasus,” he added.

“Results, outcomes and decisions implemented in the ground will be observed in the next months. There is a great deal of work to be done by Yerevan and its government. Azerbaijan has invested so much for peace and prosperity in the region. “

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a conversation on the sidelines of the CIS Summit in Dushanbe.

The parties affirmed their commitment to the process of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the strengthening of the ceasefire regime for preventing incidents on the line of contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The parties decided to develop mechanisms for building prompt contacts between relevant authorities.

News.Az

