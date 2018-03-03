Petition to expose the illegal activities of European-Armenian Federation launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peitition to expose the illegal activities of European-Armenian Federation led by Mr Kaspar Karampetian was launched on the change.org

The text of petition says:

"Brussels-based European-Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy is led by Mr Kaspar Karampetian. K.Karampetian is a rich businessman in diamond industry and invests huge money to bribe European and Belgian parliamentarians. So far he managed to involve into his corrupt network some members of the European Parliament, as well as Federal and Regional Parliaments of Belgium.



The main direction of his activity is the promotion of puppet regime created in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia – Nagorno Karabakh and 7 adjacent regions. Armenia carried out ethnic cleansing of the seized areas by expelling about one million Azerbaijanis from their homes and committed many atrocious crimes during the conflict. The international community has consistently deplored, in the strongest terms, the use of military force against Azerbaijan as reflected in United Nations Security Council resolutions 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874 (1993) and 884 (1993), thus rejecting any actions violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and refusing to recognize as legitimate the situation created through such actions. The European Court of Human Rights in its judgment on the case Chiragov and others v. Armenia of 16 June 2015, confirmed that the Republic of Armenia exercises full control over Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding territories.

Despite the position of the international community, K.Karampetian has organized and financed the illegal visits of some European and Belgian parliamentarians that he could attract into his corrupt network. His direct aids in European Parliament and the Parliament of Brussels-Capital Region are respectively Mr Frank Engel and Mr André du Bus de Warnaffe. By allocating huge amount of money for 2018, K.Karampetian is planning to further bribe other politicians and take them illegally to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Recently, Haqqin media portal has disclosed the results of its media investigation about K.Karmeptian’s dubious activities in Europe, where it revealed the bribing methods used by Karampetian, such as presenting expansive diamond jewelries, direct financing etc. Right after these publications, K.Karampetian started to exert a pressure on independent media and threatened them by retaliation.

Bearing that in mind, we call on law-enforcement agencies of Belgium, as well as European Institutions to investigate K.Karampetian’s corruption-based activities with regard to European and Belgian politicians."

The link of petition is below:

https://www.change.org/p/european-parliament-expose-the-illegal-activities-of-european-armenian-federation-led-by-mr-kaspar-karampetian?recruiter=860485750&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=share_email_responsive

News.Az

