Petro Poroshenko appoints new ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has appointed a new ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the relevant decree published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

According to the decree, Vladislav Kanevsky became the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan.

Former Ukrainian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alexander Mishchenko, completed his diplomatic mission in the country.

