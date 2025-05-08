Petrovietnam eyes closer energy cooperation with SOCAR

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vietnam’s state oil and gas company, Petrovietnam, is seeking to expand its cooperation with Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR), viewing recently signed agreements as a significant move forward in its strategic development plans.

Petrovietnam highlighted that during the official visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, to Azerbaijan, a document exchange ceremony was held, including energy agreements signed between Petrovietnam, its subsidiaries, and Azerbaijani counterparts, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Among them was a Memorandum of Understanding between Petrovietnam and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, covering joint exploration and oil production, technical services in the oil and gas sector, and personnel training.

Additionally, Petrovietnam's subsidiary, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical (BSR), and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy exchanged a memorandum regarding long-term crude oil supplies to the Dung Quat refinery. This follows a previous agreement between BSR, Vietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL – a Petrovietnam subsidiary), and SOCAR Trading Singapore.

The cooperation also includes educational initiatives. Since 2010, Petrovietnam and the Institute of Oil Geotechnology and Chemistry of the Azerbaijan National Oil Academy have organized 27 training programs for technical personnel in both countries. In 2025, a specialized drilling technology course is planned in Vietnam for Petrovietnam staff.

According to Vietnamese media, the Petrovietnam delegation also held a working meeting with SOCAR on May 7, where future cooperation opportunities were explored.

"Particular attention was given to long-term crude supplies to the Dung Quat refinery, petrochemical collaboration, joint research, and training," the statement noted. Petrovietnam Deputy General Director Le Manh Cuong expressed hope for continued coordination with SOCAR and the creation of a joint working group to implement the agreements reached.

News.Az