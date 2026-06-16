Pezeshkian: Iran-US memorandum will be “a source of national pride” if fully implemented

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States will become “a source of national pride” if it is fully implemented, describing it as the product of months of negotiations and diplomatic efforts.

“The memorandum that has been drafted is the result of months of discussions, continuous follow-up and various communications in this regard,” Pezeshkian said on Monday at the “National Synergistic Governance Conference”, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency. “In my view, if all its provisions are properly implemented, it can be regarded as a document of national pride.”

He said the potential agreement, which Tehran says reflects a broader diplomatic breakthrough, would only succeed if both sides honoured their commitments.

“The full implementation of the agreements, if the other side adheres to its obligations, could pave the way for resolving many regional problems and create new conditions in the international arena,” he said, adding that Iran’s negotiating team would operate strictly within the framework set by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Pezeshkian also emphasised that Iran’s diplomatic gains were the result of internal unity across state institutions, thanking senior officials including parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

He said coordination between the executive, legislative and armed forces had been key to what he described as recent diplomatic achievements, adding that Iran would continue on this path “with strength”.

Beyond the Iran-US memorandum, Pezeshkian used his speech to stress the importance of national unity and public participation in governance, saying the country’s future depended on collective effort and effective local administration.

He highlighted the role of governors, mayors and local officials in driving development, urging greater use of expert and public input in policymaking.

On economic governance, the president identified energy consumption management as a key priority, calling for public awareness campaigns and administrative reforms to reduce waste. He said Iran could achieve “at least 30% savings” in energy use through public participation and better planning.

Pezeshkian also warned against unchecked development without regard for natural resources, stressing that sustainable growth must take into account water, electricity and environmental constraints.

He concluded by calling for stronger national cohesion, describing unity as essential for both domestic governance and foreign policy resilience, particularly during sensitive diplomatic negotiations.

News.Az