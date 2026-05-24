Pezeshkian reaffirms Iran’s nuclear position

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President Masoud Pezeshkian says Tehran is not seeking nuclear weapons, as negotiations with the US on Iran’s nuclear programme continue, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“We are ready to reassure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons,” Pezeshkian said.

But he emphasised that Iran’s negotiating team “will not compromise” when it comes to its “honour and dignity”.

News.Az