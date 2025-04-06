Pezeshkian states Iran is open to "equal-footing dialogue" with the U.S

President Masoud Pezeshkian delivers a speech during the official presidential endorsement ceremony by Iran's supreme leader [File: Handout by Khamenei.ir/via AFP]

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that his country is open to engaging in dialogue with the United States on equal terms, without specifying if Tehran would take part in direct talks, News.Az informs via The Times of Israel.

It came after US President Donald Trump, who has called on Tehran to hold direct negotiations on its nuclear program, threatened to bomb Iran if diplomacy fails.

Iran says it is ready to engage in dialogue but refuses direct talks under threats and pressure.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran wants dialogue on equal footing,” Pezeshkian says during a meeting, according to the presidency’s website.

On Thursday, Trump said he would prefer to hold “direct talks” with Iran.

“I think it goes faster and you understand the other side a lot better than if you go through intermediaries,” the US president argued.

But Pezeshkian asks: “If you want negotiations, then what is the point of threatening?”

“Today, America is not only humiliating Iran, but also the world,” Pezeshkian adds, in an apparent reference to recent policies adopted by Trump, including imposing tariffs on imported goods.

Western countries, led by the United States, have for decades accused Tehran of seeking nuclear weapons. Iran rejects these allegations and maintains that its nuclear activities exist solely for civilian purposes.

News.Az