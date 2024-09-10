Pezeshkian to visit Iraq to discuss bilateral relations and Gaza conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Iraq will center on discussions about enhancing bilateral relations and addressing the Israeli conflict with the Gaza Strip.

The Iraqi newspaper Al-Sabah reported on Tuesday that Pezeshkian's visit to Iraq, his first foreign trip since taking office in July, will be centered on strengthening relations between the two nations and addressing regional and international issues, especially the war in Gaza.Pezeshkian will travel to Iraq on Wednesday to hold talks with President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani.Al-Sabah emphasized that the visit reflects the new Iranian government's desire to enhance bilateral relations with Iraq and follow up on previously signed agreements.The two sides are also expected to sign several cooperation documents in security and economic sectors during the visit.The Iraqi daily noted that despite a packed schedule, including plans to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Pezeshkian has prioritized his trip to Iraq.Citing Iranian sources, Al-Sabah reported that Iranian and Iraqi officials plan to double annual trade exchanges between the two countries to $20 billion, up from the current volume of $10 billionThe newspaper also highlighted Iraq's pivotal role in the region, as evident by its contributions to restoration of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.Iraq hosted the first round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh in Baghdad, which helped facilitate the resumption of diplomatic ties between the two nations in a rapprochement deal brokered by China in March 2023.

News.Az