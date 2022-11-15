P&G general director hails importance of Baku International CEO Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deger Kurtaslanoglu, General Director of Caucasus and Central Asian Republics at Procter & Gamble (P&G), hailed the importance of the Baku International CEO Summit.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Baku International CEO Summit on Tuesday, Kurtaslanoglu said P&G is proud to be the exclusive sponsor of the event, News.Az reports.

“We are proud to be in a promising country like Azerbaijan to join this platform where all the participants and all companies share and discuss their common ideas and values,” he said.

Kurtaslanoglu noted that 2023 will be an important year for P&G.

“Next year, P&G will mark 25 years of its presence in Azerbaijan. We entered the Azerbaijani market in 1998, and are currently one of the leaders in the consumer goods sector serving Azerbaijani consumers for 25 years with 16 brands in our portfolio. As P&G Azerbaijan, we listen to our leading brands and consumers and offer them our best products. We have managed to bring many "firsts" and "innovations" to Azerbaijan. The value we create is not only economic and commercial. We work hard to be a socially responsible corporate citizen with a strong impact. We are very pleased to be the main exclusive sponsor of the Baku International CEO Summit 2022 event and believe that this event will be a sustainable and developing business platform in the country,” he added.

The Baku International CEO Summit, organized by Azerbaijan HR Institute, brought together chief executive officers of local and international companies, officials from state institutions, businessmen, and entrepreneurs.

The event featured discussions and an exchange of views on the worldwide innovations in the field of management, modern innovations, and technology development, as well as advanced practices.

