PH, Azerbaijan sign protocol to hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

To deepen bilateral relations between the Philippines and Azerbaijan, a Protocol of a Political Consultations Mechanism was signed between the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on 26 October 2018 at the MFA in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Protocol was co-signed by Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Strategic Communications and Research Ernesto C. Abella and Azerbaijan Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov.

“Last year marked the 25th year of establishing our bilateral diplomatic relations. The signing of the Protocol of a Political Consultations Mechanism between our foreign ministries is a positive step towards expanding our bilateral relations,” Undersecretary Abella said.

Undersecretary Abella noted that 2017 marked the 25th year since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Azerbaijan and expressed the hope that closer interactions will take place in the near future.

He stressed that the signing of the Protocol of a political consultations mechanism between the two Foreign Ministries is a positive step towards expanding our bilateral relations.

He expressed confidence that both sides will accelerate people-to-people exchanges particularly in the education, health and science, and culture and tourism sectors.

The Protocol provides for the holding of political consultations between the Governments of the Philippines and Azerbaijan to enhance political, economic, consular, cultural, technological and scientific areas of bilateral relations, and exchange views on international and regional issues, and developments of common concern.

News.Az

News.Az