Philippines earthquake death toll rises to 41 as rescue operations continue

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The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck the southern Philippines has risen to 41, authorities said on Tuesday, as rescue teams continue search and relief operations across the affected regions.

According to Agence France-Presse, more than 450 people have been injured after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit offshore near Mindanao Island on Monday, with thousands of residents left displaced, News.Az reports, citing Sana.

Sarangani Province remains among the worst affected areas, where damaged roads and disrupted infrastructure have left some communities accessible only by helicopter. Repeated aftershocks continue to slow down rescue efforts.

Authorities issued evacuation orders for coastal areas in the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia following the quake, while tsunami warnings were briefly issued in several countries before being lifted.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” one of the world’s most seismically active regions, and has experienced a series of major earthquakes in recent years, including deadly tremors in Mindanao and Cebu Province.

News.Az