Philippines, S. Korea strengthen maritime co-op amid South China Sea tensions

The Philippines and South Korea have expressed their commitment to deepening maritime cooperation in response to China's growing assertions over the South China Sea.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos met in Manila and agreed to closer ties between their coast guards, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Yoon said they will strengthen "tackling transnational crime, information sharing and conducting search and rescue missions.""We shared a common understanding about the importance of peace, stability and safety in the South China Sea," Yoon told reporters after the bilateral meeting."Our two countries will continue to work together in order to establish a rules-based maritime order and for the freedom of navigation and overflight pursuant to the principles of international law in the South China Sea," he added.South Korea has repeatedly commented on tensions in the disputed waters.

