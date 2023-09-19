Photos of Azerbaijani police officers killed in Armenian terror released

+ ↺ − 16 px

The photos of Azerbaijani police officers killed as a result of Armenia’s terrorist act have been released, News.Az reports.

On September 19, 2023, at 04:30 (GMT+4), as a result of a terrorist act, on a newly built tunnel road near the village of Taghavard in Khojavand district, a KAMAZ truck carrying employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan got blown up on a mine, previously planted by illegal Armenian armed groups [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [under the trilateral statement].

The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist attack that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavand district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim Jamalzade, Ramil Shirinov, Seymur Mahmudov, and Khazar Zamanov, died on the spot.

